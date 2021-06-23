‘Two of their best in the crease at the moment, We’ve to be on top of our game’: Tim Southee

New Zealand quick Tim Southee is very excited to go into day six of the World Test Championship Final against India here at Ageas Bowl as all three results are still possible in this summit clash of the longest format.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently unbeaten at 8 and 12 respectively as India took a narrow lead of 32 in the last session of day five. The duo will start the proceedings on Wednesday.

Southee said the Blackcaps need to reassess the situation before going into the final day as India has two of the best from their batting lineup on the crease currently.

"We'll reassess in the morning and come up with our plan that's best suited for tomorrow. But we know we've got a tough day ahead of us. As I said, it's exciting to have all three results still possible. It's a quality Indian batting lineup with two of their best in the crease at the moment. We have to be on top of our game tomorrow and to come, and I think that first hour or two hours is going to be crucial to how each side sets up the day," he said in a press conference after Day 5.

Southee who was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers took 2/17 from his nine overs in the last session of the day. And the impressive Jamieson was again metronomic with the ball, conceding just 15 runs off his ten overs, picking up four maidens in the process.

"Yeah, you always probably want more than what you got, but it was nice to get those two tonight, but it's shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow."

"Yeah, it would have been nice to -- you always want more, but yeah, to have two of their more attacking players, as well, it's nice to see the back of them," pointed Tim who took the precious scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Earlier in the day, Williamson (49) and Tim Southee (30) steered New Zealand into a crucial first-innings lead. Southee crunched 20 runs, all in boundaries, to help his side to a lead of 32 after skipper Williamson returned to the pavilion by Ishant Sharma.