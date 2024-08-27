 Unrest in Pakistan camp as Shan Masood, Jason Gillespie's dressing room chat leaked; Shaheen, Naseem in the firing line | Crickit
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Unrest in Pakistan camp as Shan Masood, Jason Gillespie's dressing room chat leaked; Shaheen, Naseem in the firing line

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 27, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Pakistan incurred a major jolt on Sunday when they succumbed to a 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the two-match series.

Placed sixth in the World Test Championship points table last week, Pakistan aimed to rectify their old mistakes and aim for a maiden qualification for the final. And it did seem possible with Pakistan slated to play five Test matches at home. But the Shan Masood-led side incurred a major jolt on Sunday when they succumbed to a 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the opening Test match of the two-match series. It was their first-ever loss against Bangladesh in Test history, leaving them on the verge of an embarrassing whitewash at home.

Pakistan lost series opener against Bangladesh by 10 wickets
Pakistan lost series opener against Bangladesh by 10 wickets

Following the loss, Masood was severely criticised for his captaincy, while the team management was called out for their bizarre team selection, as they featured four fast bowlers and not a single specialist spinner in a match where the Bangladesh tweakers stood as the main difference.

However, inside the Pakistan dressing room, the talk was reportedly different. According to media reports in Pakistan, senior players, including Masood and members of the team management, which includes newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie, pointed their fingers at the fast bowlers for their underwhelming show after Bangladesh smashed 565 runs, which was nearly enough for them to script the famous win. They were more concerned about the declining pace of the fast bowlers and that they failed to make the most of the grass on the pitch.

What happened in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

Mohammad Rizwan's knock of 171 helped Pakistan score 448 for six before they decided to declare their first innings. Six Bangladesh batters then smashed their respective fifties, with the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim converting it to his sixth 150-plus knock en route to a record 191 that saw the visitors score 565 runs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan then picked seven wickets between themselves as Pakistan were folded for just 146 runs in their second innings, their lowest score in an innings in a Test match against Bangladesh. With 30 runs set as target, the openers wrapped up the chase in just seven overs on the final day to script their biggest-ever win in Test history.

Pakistan will look to avoid a whitewash when they take on Bangladesh in the final match of the series on August 30.

News / Cricket News / Unrest in Pakistan camp as Shan Masood, Jason Gillespie's dressing room chat leaked; Shaheen, Naseem in the firing line
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
