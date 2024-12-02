Venkatesh Iyer snubbed as KKR all but confirms INR 1.5 crore buy as captain for IPL 2025

India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer had thrown his hat in the ring to become the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, just hours after the franchise acquired him back with a surprise bid of INR 23.75 crore. However, the star player was reportedly subbed as KKR all but confirmed Ajinkya Rahane as their new captain. Venkatesh Iyer was re-signed by KKR for INR 23.75 crore(PTI)

In a stunning turn of events, Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captain Rahane, who famously led India to a memorable 2020/21 Test series win in Australia, is set to reprise the leadership role in IPL, according to a report in the Times of India. The former India vice-captain was picked at his base price of INR 1.5 crore at the mega auction in Jeddah last week.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

"Yes, at the moment it's 90% confirmed that Ajinkya will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by KKR specifically for the purpose of being a viable captaincy option," a source to TOI.

The move from KKR comes as a huge surprise after Venkatesh was tipped to lead the side in IPL 2025, given that he understand the dynamics of the team, where he spent four years, and has worked with franchise head coach Chandrakant Pandit during the latter's stint with Madhya Pradesh.

In fact, just moments after Venkatesh was re-signed by KKR, he said that he was ready to don the leadership arm band in the impending IPL season. "I have always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to do it," he told the broadcasters JioCinema.

"I had the opportunity to captain the side in Nitish Rana’s absence when he was unfortunately injured, and I was the vice-captain as well;" he added.

A look at Rahane's IPL captaincy credentials

The only other IPL team the 36-year-old previously led was Rajasthan Royals, in 2018 and 2019. The team just won nine of the 24 matches during the period.

Rahane also led Mumbai's T20 side in 26 matches across 13 years, where the team won 19 games, before being replaced by Shreyas Iyer at the start of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Ironically, if KKR officially make Rahane their skipper, he would replace Iyer.