Watch: Virat Kohli in fit of sulks over Jason Roy smoking 4 sixes in 1 over during RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 tie

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 26, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Sulking over Jason Roy's six-hitting prowess, RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli also cut a frustrated figure at the end of the over.

Continuing his sublime run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), England batter Jason Roy demolished the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers in the opening powerplay on matchday 36 of the cash-rich league. Roy, who was roped in as a replacement player after Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan were ruled out of the IPL 2023, smashed a quick-fire half-century against the RCB side led by stand-in skipper Virat Kohli at the famous M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With Kohli introducing Shahbaz Ahmed in the sixth over, Roy opted to up the ante by taking the RCB spinner to the cleaners(IPL-AP)

With Kohli introducing Shahbaz Ahmed in the sixth over, Roy opted to up the ante by taking the RCB spinner to the cleaners. Going berserk in the final over of the powerplay, Roy smashed four sixes as Ahmed leaked a whopping 25 runs. Watching Roy taking the aerial route, Kohli was visibly upset with his teammate, who almost pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss the KKR batter. Sulking over Roy's six-hitting prowess, Kohli also cut a frustrated figure at the end of the over. Kohli’s reaction soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Roped in for a staggering sum of INR 2.8 crore, KKR star Roy smashed a crucial half-century off just 22 balls. The Englishman played a sizzling knock of 56 off 29 balls against Kohli-led RCB at Bengaluru. Roy was removed by RCB's Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 10th over of KKR's innings. The star batter has amassed over 480 runs in the world's richest T20 league.

Averaging 53.33 in 3 matches for KKR, England opener Roy has smashed 160 runs in the IPL 2023. The KKR opener has scored two half-centuries for the two-time champions this season. The 32-year-old made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium back in 2017. With Roy laying the foundation for a massive total against RCB at the free-scoring M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, two-time champions Kolkata managed to post 200-5 in 20 overs.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana played a brilliant knock of 48 off 21 balls while power-hitter Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 18 off 10 balls. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Vyshak shared four wickets in the high-scoring contest between Kolkata and Bangalore. Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders are placed 8th on the IPL 2023 points table with 5 wins and 2 defeats to their name.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

