'I have no idea. For me, it's just...': Kohli's golden reply to Kartik's 'you've won 10 Man of the Series awards' remark

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a gem of a knock in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday as Rohit Sharma and Co. completed the 3-0 whitewash of the Dasun Shanaka-led side at the Greenfield International Stadium. Extending his free-scoring run in the 50-over format, Kohli slammed his 46th ODI ton to help Team India post a gigantic total at Thiruvananthapuram.

Riding on Kohli's brilliant century, Rohit-led Team India posted a match-winning total of 390/5 in 50 overs. Mohammed Siraj-inspired Team India bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry total of 73 in 22 overs to seal the 3rd ODI by a massive margin of 317 runs. Former Indian skipper Kohli was named the Player of the Match and the batting icon also took home the Player of the Series award.

ALSO READ: Watch: 'Where am I?' - Sangakkara's hilarious reaction as TV screen shows top-5 ODI centurions after Kohli's 46th ton

Interestingly, the 34-year-old has been adjudged the Player of the Series for the 10th time in his glittering career. Kohli had an interesting response when he was asked about his special feat. “I have no idea (about the Player of the Series awards he has won). For me, it's just a byproduct of the intent I have, mindset that I play with. Mindset is always to help the team win, bat for as long as possible and if you do that, you end up making a difference. I have always played for the right reasons, help the team as much as possible. It is just intent, playing for the right reasons,” Kohli told Murali Kartik at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 166 off 110 balls to finish the series as the leading run-getter. Kohli, who has 12,754 runs in ODIs, has become the fifth-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format. The batting maestro also holds the record of smashing the most number of centuries (20) at home. The 34-year-old shattered Sachin Tendulkar's world record to achieve the special feat in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka.

“Ever since I came back from the long break, I have been feeling good. I don't have that desperation to get to a milestone. I am just enjoying my batting, being in a space where I can relax. Today as well, I was just happy to be out there batting. I am in a nice space right now and want this to continue. Shami has always been there for us but the way Siraj has come up has been outstanding. He has taken the maximum number of wickets in the powerplay, which was an issue for us early. He is always making the batters think, which is a great sign for us going into the World Cup,” Kohli added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON