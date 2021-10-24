'Virat takes time to get going in middle overs': Former Pakistan captain says Kohli is 'having issues' batting in T20s

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has pointed out an area of concern in Virat Kohli's batting in the T20 format which the Indian skipper needs to improve in a bid to help the Men in Blue in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE this year.

Talking to Khaleej Times about Kohli's recent struggles in T20 cricket, Latif highlighted the 32-year-old's middle-over concerns in the format. Since 2020, Kohli has scored at a strike rate of 109.34 between overs 7 and 15 in the T20s. Among 52 batters who have faced at least 300 deliveries in the middle overs during the period, Kohli's scoring rate is only better than two other batters. In the international format, he has a strike rate of 126.32 in the middle overs since 2020.

“I don’t think he is having an issue with his form overall. But yes, he is having issues when it comes to batting in T20s,” Latif said.

“Until last year’s IPL, he used to bat at number three or four. But then he felt the need to open because he wanted to play more overs. Individually, yes, he is a terrific player in T20s as well, but Kohli takes a bit of time to get going in the middle overs, it’s something you can’t do in T20s.”

One of the major reasons behind his middle-over struggle has been his strike rate against spinners. Against the variety, he recorded a scoring rate of just 107.5 in IPL 2021, which was among the worst.

“I was just checking the record, his strike-rate against the spinners is not so good now. Babar Azam’s strike rate against the spinners is much better. So Virat needs to improve his scoring rate against spinners,” Latif said.

“Of course, he is an outstanding player against fast bowling. Virat is at his best in the 17th or the 18th over of a T20 innings, but he needs to last that long. There is absolutely no doubt about the player’s class. The problem is he cannot change himself. He cannot become Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan. He is Virat Kohli and he will remain Virat Kohli.”

Kohli will likely face both Shadab Khan (right-arm leg break) and Imad Wasim (slow left-arm orthodox) on Sunday in India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli has a strike rate of 115.9 in T20s since 2020 against the right-arm leg break variety and just 94.9 against slow left-arm orthodox. With the skipper batting at No.3, his batting against the Pakistan spinners will play a key role in the battle of the arch-rivals.