'Stop Kohli from using Instagram. Give them sleeping pills' - Akhtar's hilarious advice to Pakistan ahead of India clash

  • Going into the contest, Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar gave cheeky advice to Pakistan Cricket team led by Babar Azam.
Shoaib Akhtar has a cheeky advice for Pakistan cricket team.(AP/File)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 02:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

When India face Pakistan in a cricket match, it is always expected to ignite fireworks. For fans, it is the ultimate cricket clash between two long-time rivals. Due to political tensions between the two nations, India and Pakistan now only meet in ICC events, and for the first time since 2019 World Cup, the two teams will meet each other at the T20 World Cup in their opening game of the tournament.

Due to recent results, and India's showing in the warm-up games, the Virat Kohli-led side appear to be the favourites in the match. Going into the contest, Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar gave cheeky advice to Pakistan Cricket team led by Babar Azam.

Also read: Virat Kohli enjoys scoring against Pakistan, says childhood coach Rajkumar

In a chat with Sportskeeda, Akhtar joked that Pakistan should keep Kohli away from Instagram, and MS Dhoni away from the ground.

“Give sleeping pills to India first. Second, stop Virat Kohli from using Instagram for two days (chuckles). And third, ask MS Dhoni to not come to bat himself, I am telling you he's still the most in-form batter,” Akhtar said.

“Pakistan needs to open in a manner where you can get a good start. Then, Pakistan will have to avoid dot balls, play run-a-ball for 5-6 overs then take the strike rate up. And when it comes to bowling, if you have a good total, then make sure you are out there and take wickets,” he added.

“Asif Ali strikes well in the lower order. I think he can be a player to look out form," he signed off

Sunday, October 24, 2021
