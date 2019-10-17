e-paper
Virender Sehwag’s quirky tweet leads cricket fraternity’s wishes for Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday

Last week, Kumble was appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday
Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday(Twitter/ Virender Sehwag)
         

Former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble is celebrating his 49th today. Many India cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit. Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag sent in a quirky birthday wish for Kumble as he reminded the spinner how he deprived him of a century.

 

Kumble was nearing his ton in Test cricket and he went into the lunch break just a few runs away from the magical 100-run mark. In an interview, Kumble had revealed that Sehwag told him to just for a boundary to get to the 100-run mark.

ALSO READ: In extending birthday wish to Anil Kumble, Gambhir pays greatest tribute

But as fate had it, Kumble went for the big shot, but he got dismissed in the nineties.

“Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074 May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories,” former middle-order batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

 

“Greatest spinner ever played the game. biggest match-winner for india.. happy birthday @anilkumble1074 my bowling partner and guru,” India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

 

“Many more happy returns of the day to India’s greatest match-winner @anilkumble1074 Bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead,” former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

 

Last week, Kumble was appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

The 48-year-old was also being put in charge of “all cricket-related affairs” of the team for the foreseeable future, co-owner of the franchise Mohit Burman had confirmed.

The appointment makes Kumble the only Indian coach in the IPL, ESPNcricinfo had reported on Friday.

Kumble finished his career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings.

Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:00 IST

