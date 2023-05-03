Watch: Fresh video shows exactly how, when Gambhir-Kohli fight began, Faf and Rahul tried to stop but Naveen fuelled

Visuals of the multiple scuffles involving Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq and then Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during and right after the IPL 2023 match in Lucknow between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were perhaps the most shared and talked about on social media in the last couple of days. It was the last thing that everyone expected after RCB gallantly defended 126 runs to win the match by 18 runs. The ugly post-match scenes, however, took the sheen away from the action on the field. The scuffle between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Kohli was a man on a mission in trying to give it back to the LSG players for their aggressive celebrations after beating them in the first leg. His constant chatter drew a reaction from LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq in the 17th over. Kohli then did the unthinkable by showing his shoe to Naveen. The umpires and Amit Mishra tried to calm the former RCB captain down. Thankfully, Naveen did not add more drama and decided to stay quiet.

The matter seemed to have died down but the tussle took a whole new turn when Naveen and Kohli came face-to-face during the team handshake. The duo were once again involved in a war of words with the Afghanistan pacer even brushing aside Kohli's hands with force.

LSG mentor Gambhir, who was perhaps watching all this unfold, was then seen taking Kyle Mayers away from Kohli. Scenes turned uglier when Gambhir decided to confront Kohli and the duo nearly came to blows, again after 10 years of their first altercation during an IPL match in Bengaluru in 2013.

The videos recorded from what was shown by TV broadcasters Star Sports and digital broadcasters Jio Cinema showed Gambhir and Kohli being separated by LSG players. But a fresh video recorded by a fan from the stands of the Ekana Stadium throws more light on exactly how and when the tussle between Gambhir and Kohli began.

The video captures the entire handshake episode, Kohli's brief chat with Mayers before Gambhir pulled the latter away.

The next part of the video is what makes it interesting. It shows Naveen-ul-Haq again coming near Kohli and saying something. The RCB legend stops even as skipper Faf du Plessis tries to take things under control by talking to Naveen and taking Kohli away, perhaps to the dressing room. It was at that very point Gambhir joined in and charged towards Kohli.

Du Plessis still tried to take Kohli away from the area but the right-hander requested du Plessis to leave him and went towards Gambhir. LSG captain KL Rahul tried to stop both Kohli and Gambhir but they came face-to-face.

A news report by PTI claimed that Gambhir confronted Kohli for "abusing" his players who are like his "family". Kohli reportedly asked Gambhir to keep "his family under control."

Both Gambhir and Kohli were found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct and were fined their full match fees while Naveen-ul-Haq got away with a 50% fine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON