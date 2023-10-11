Watch: '... sometimes it's acting' - Rizwan's crazy response to 'cramp' question floors Simon Doull after PAK vs SL game

Pakistan clinched their second-consecutive victory in the 2023 World Cup, displaying exceptional batting prowess as they successfully chased down a formidable target of 345 against Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad. The Pakistan batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, delivered stunning centuries that propelled their team to a remarkable six-wicket win. Mohammad Rizwan during post-match presentation(X)

Sri Lanka appeared to be in a dominant position after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama notched up centuries, setting an imposing target of 345. However, Pakistan's response was nothing short of remarkable. Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 131 and Abdullah Shafique's 113 helped Pakistan create history as they achieved the highest successful run-chase in World Cup history, surpassing Ireland's previous record of 329 against England in 2011.

One of the defining moment of the match came in the 37th over when Rizwan, on the third ball, charged down the track and launched a delivery over long-off for a maximum. The jubilation of the hit was short-lived as Rizwan fell to the ground in pain. In fact, Simon Doull, who was on commentary duties during the moment, couldn't suppressed a laugh as Rizwan fell in a rather animated fashion right after the six, even saying that the Pakistan batter should “get into the movies.”

Following the game, Doull asked Rizwan about his cramps and the wicketkeeper-batter passed a sheepish smile before saying, “sometimes it's cramps, sometimes it's acting.”

Watch:

After a shaky start, with Pakistan at 37 for 2 in just 7.2 overs – thanks to Dilshan Madushanka's excellent bowling – the young Abdullah Shafique, in only his fifth ODI appearance, displayed remarkable maturity. Alongside Mohammad Rizwan, the duo helped Pakistan recover, bringing up the team's century in the 19th over. Shafique, who replaced Fakhar Zaman in the lineup, notched his fifty off 58 balls, and their partnership reached 138 for 2 at the halfway mark.

In the 32nd over, Shafique reached his maiden ODI century, while Rizwan continued to pile on the runs, hitting two sixes in consecutive balls in the 34th over. A diving catch eventually ended Shafique's brilliant innings, but Sri Lanka's hopes of a comeback were dashed. Despite some late catches and wickets, Rizwan and Saud Shakeel continued to bring Pakistan closer to victory. In the end, Iftikhar Ahmed smashed three fours, sealing the win for Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON