Watch: Virat Kohli breaks the internet with one-handed screamer and bullet run-out throw, video goes viral in minutes

India returned to winning ways having lost their previous practice match against Western Australia as Rohit Sharma and Co eked out a six-run victory against Australia in the first warm-up match in Brisbane on Monday. India, who were invited to bat first, got off to a brilliant start with KL Rahul leading the charge. The opener scored a half-century off just 24 balls, before getting out on 57.

Suryakumar Yadav, too, chipped in with yet another crucial knock, scoring 50 off just 33 balls as India piled a gigantic 186/7 on the board. The hosts in response got off to an equally good start, with skipper Aaron Finch leading the run chase. However, just when the match felt slipping from India's hands, Virat Kohli made the difference with his clinical fielding.

Watch - 'Mujhe pata hi nahi...': Starc's unplayable delivery in IND vs AUS WC warm-up leaves Hardik Pandya dumbfounded

It all started with a brilliant run-out to get rid of dangerous Tim David, but what followed next left the fans spellbound. Fielding at long-on, Kohli took an one-handed screamer to get rid of Pat Cummins in the final over of the Australian chase bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Soon after the moment, Kohli hit top trends on Twitter and the video of the moment didn't take long to go viral on the internet. The official page of T20 World Cup shared the video on Instagram with the caption reading: "A fielding masterclass from Virat Kohli in Brisbane."

The fans also hailed Kohli for his heroics in the field, with many claiming India won the match due to his it. Here are a few tweets:

Catches Wins You The Matches

Best Example Is This Catch ,What A Catch That Was Kohli Woww 🔥

& his Fielding Is As Always Best

Better Than Anyone 🔥#INDvsAUS #CricketTwitter #AUSvsIND #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Qj7nOoEzmU — Ravi jakhar (@Ravi_jat_vbj) October 17, 2022

Virat Kohli won India in this practice match with his ridiculous fielding efforts and some terrific yorkers of shami in the last 2 balls. #ViratKohli #shami pic.twitter.com/wMSwFaWdkk — Saurabh (@rsaurabh45) October 17, 2022

Shami recently returned to the setup following his recovery from Covid, also made an impact in the only over he bowled in the contest. The pacer was handed the ball in the final over with Australia needing 11 runs with four wickets in hand.

Shami, however, bowled some clinical yorkers as Australia could only manage four runs in his over. In fact, India took four wickets in the final four balls of his over.

The wicket of Cummins came in the form of a spectacular catch, he cleaned up Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson in consecutive balls. Asthon Agar was run-out by Dinesh Karthik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON