West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 in Antigua: Live cricket score and updates
West Indies vs England: Catch all the live action of the opening day of the second Test between West Indies and England through our live commentary.cricket Updated: Jan 31, 2019 19:55 IST
Preview: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put England in to bat at the start of the second Test of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Following their comprehensive 381-run victory inside four days in the first Test in Barbados a week earlier, the home side have predictably named an unchanged XI.
England, who have never won a Test match in Antigua, are giving a debut to Joe Denly as opening partner with Rory Burns while senior fast-medium bowler Stuart Broad returns to the team in place of leg-spinner Adil Rashid after being surprisingly dropped for the opening encounter. ((Full scorecard and commentary))
First Published: Jan 31, 2019 19:54 IST