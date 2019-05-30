West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Pakistan will seek inspiration from their dramatic Champions Trophy win in England two years ago when they take the field in their opening World Cup match against a resurgent West Indies on Friday.

Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017.

Where is the ICC World Cup 2019 match between West Indies vs Pakistan taking place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham .

At what time does the West Indies vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Friday (May 31)

Where and how to watch live coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The West Indies vs Pakistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of theWest Indies vs Pakistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs South Africa match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

