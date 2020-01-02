‘Surprised’ Kohli gives amazing reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:25 IST

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement has taken India captain Virat Kohli by surprise, a pleasant one of course. Extending best wishes to the newly-engaged couple, Kohli posted a comment on Pandya’s Instagram post which read, “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless”.

Pandya stumped everyone by announcing his engagement with actress Natasa Stankovic on the first day of 2020.

Pandya took to Instagram to share the photo with the actor and captioned the post as: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”.The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends. The news was met with a lot of positive comments from users on the social networking site and teammate Kuldeep Yadav was one of the first ones to congratulate him.

Hardik, who has been out of Indian side because of a back injury – he also underwent a surgery - is slowly regaining his full fitness and is expected to be picked for the New Zealand tour later this month. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year. With the T20I World Cup in Australia line up this year, India would be hoping to get the services of a fully fit Pandya who is regarded as the premier seam-bowling all-rounder of the country.

In Pandya’s absence, India handed debut to young all-rounder Shivam Dube, who will once again have an opportunity to stake his claim in the upcoming thee T20Is against Sri Lanka and as many ODIs against Australia before the New Zealand tour.

Pandya’s girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic, on the other hand, was last seen in a song from Bollywood movie ‘The Body’ starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. She had also made it to the finals of ‘Nach Baliye’ with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.

Stankovic’s claim to fame, however was when she appeared on reality television show Big Boss 8.

(With inputs from ANI)