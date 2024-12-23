Who is Tanush Kotian? The 26-year-old uncapped spinner added to India's squad for remaining two Tests against Australia

Tanush Kotian, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, has been added to the Indian squad for the last two Tests against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 26-year-old has been included after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement following the Gabba Test. Tanush Kotian has been added to India's squad for the last two Tests against Australia. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)(AFP)

After Ashwin's retirement, India only had Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as spin bowling options in the squad, which might have led to Kotian being asked to travel to Australia.

In the three Tests so far, India have played three different spinners. Washington Sundar started in Perth, and the visitors then played Ashwin in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Ravindra Jadeja then came in for the Test in Brisbane.

The off-spinning all-rounder Kotian is currently a part of Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. He is currently in Ahmedabad and will now head back to Mumbai, from where he will take a flight to Melbourne on Tuesday.

"Yes, Tanush has been added to the India squad. He will leave for Melbourne on Tuesday," a source privy to developments told Hindustan Times.

The 26-year-old Tanush Kotian was a part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning team last season. Recently, he has made a name for himself by picking crucial wickets and being a reliable lower-order batter.

He was recently also a part of the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against Australia A. He played the second match, taking one wicket and scoring 44 runs.

All you need to know about Tanush Kotian

The young off-spinner has so far played 33 first-class matches, scoring 1525 runs at an average of 41.21. He has also picked 101 wickets at an impressive average of 25.70.

Kotian has also scored two centuries and 13 half-centuries in his first-class career so far. Over the years, he has made himself irreplaceable in Mumbai's playing XI.

He was also named Player of the Tournament during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in 2023-24. During this particular season, Kotian scored 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and also took 29 wickets at 16.96.

In this season's Irani Cup, Kotian scored a fantastic century against the Rest of India to help Mumbai win the title after a span of 27 years.

He was then seen in action in the Duleep Trophy, where he took 10 wickets in three matches for India A as he helped the side win the title.