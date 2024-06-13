Why India got match-changing 5 penalty runs vs USA in T20 World Cup? ICC's new stop-clock rule explained

Arshdeep Singh's precision and Suryakumar Yadav's composure propelled India to a seven-wicket victory over the USA, securing their place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Arshdeep's remarkable spell of 4 for 9 limited the USA to a manageable 110 for 8. However, the chase, expected to be straightforward, turned into a challenging task on the slightly tricky pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. India's captain Rohit Sharma and USA's captain Aaron Jones (Surjeet Yadav)

Suryakumar Yadav, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls. Partnered by Shivam Dube, who remained not out with 31 off 35 balls, Suryakumar navigated through the tense moments; their unbroken partnership of 67 runs for the fourth wicket was crucial in guiding India to victory, albeit in 18.2 overs.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The match's turning point came from an unexpected rule (stop-clock) infraction by the US bowlers. Following the 15th over of the Indian innings, the two on-field umpires had a prolonged discussion; on three occasions, USA had exceeded the 60-second limit between overs, which eventually resulted in a five-run penalty.

What is a stop-clock rule? Why did India get five runs vs USA?

The stop clock rule has been introduced by ICC to help speed up over rates. It became a permanent feature in men's ODIs and T20Is from June 1. The relevant regulation says: "The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings."

This crucial mistake occurred when India needed 35 runs off 30 balls, significantly easing the pressure. Umpire Paul Reiffel's decision to penalize the USA was communicated to their skipper, Aaron Jones, effectively quelling their resistance and tipping the scales in India's favour.

Suryakumar seized this opportunity, quickly wrapping up the match with a series of aggressive shots. He was batting on 29 off 36 deliveries at the time, but switched gears instantly, scoring his next 21 runs off 13 deliveries. Meanwhile, Dube's steady, even if uninspiring, innings provided the necessary support to ensure the chase was completed without further hiccups.

Arshdeep shined with ball

Arshdeep's early breakthroughs set the stage for India's bowlers to restrict the USA to a modest total. Arshdeep registered figures of 4/9, which is a new Indian record in the T20 World Cup as the pace eclipsed the earlier 4/11 figures by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The win ensured India's path to the Super Eight, as Rohit Sharma's side became the first to qualify for the next round. The Indian win also kept Pakistan alive in the race for a Super Eight spot.