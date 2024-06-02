T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: Co-hosts West Indies win toss, opt to field vs Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: West Indies open their campaign against Papua New Guinea, on Sunday.
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: Co-hosts West Indies have won the toss and opted to field at their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Papua New Guinea, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on Sunday. Although they are two-time world champions, West Indies have dwindled in terms of their performance in ICC tournaments lately. But this time, they look strong and could be set for redemption....Read More
Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea are weak on paper, compared to the Windies, and also have an ageing squad. But with experience, they could spring a surprise or two.
Speaking ahead of the match, Windies captain Rovman Powell said, "If Andre Russell rocks up for any international team, you would definitely slot him within the team. That is no surprise to see Andre automatically slot into our team. He comes with a wealth of experience and the good thing is he comes with additional confidence on the back of good performances in the IPL. We are definitely looking forward to Andre Russell being a significant part of our World Cup and hopefully, he can be a three-time World Cup champion after this."
Meanwhile, PNG skipper Assad Vala said, "It means a lot to be playing amongst the best 20 teams in the world. We are going into games trying to win. We just don't want to go out there and play for the sake of playing. We are here to play the best cricket we can and the brand of cricket we know we can play."
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: WI - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
PNG - Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: After winning the toss, WI captain Powell said, "We are going to bowl first. It is a fresh wicket, we will hope to restrict them and then our batters can chase it down. It is going to be the same Providence wicket and it provides us an opportunity to play good cricket. I am excited and the team is excited to win a home WC, it is something we are looking forward to and hopefully we can deliver. We have two all rounders and three spinners."
Meanwhile, PNG skipper Vala stated, "It looks like a good wicket even though there's been rain around for the last two days. We have the right balance at the moment with a lot of all rounders. The preparation has been very good, we have been here for over two weeks and are looking forward to the toiurnament."
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: It will be a slow surface, and the highest total posted at this venue in the last 13 years has been 169/5. We could also see some rain and cloud cover!
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: Post 2022 T20 WC, PNG have won 14 of their 18 T20Is, and have the second-best percentage among all teams after Uganda.
T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: WI - Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph
PNG - Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Charles Amini, Norman Vanua
