T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: Co-hosts West Indies win toss, opt to field vs Papua New Guinea

T20 World Cup, WI vs PNG Live Score: Co-hosts West Indies have won the toss and opted to field at their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Papua New Guinea, at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown on Sunday. Although they are two-time world champions, West Indies have dwindled in terms of their performance in ICC tournaments lately. But this time, they look strong and could be set for redemption....Read More

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea are weak on paper, compared to the Windies, and also have an ageing squad. But with experience, they could spring a surprise or two.

Speaking ahead of the match, Windies captain Rovman Powell said, "If Andre Russell rocks up for any international team, you would definitely slot him within the team. That is no surprise to see Andre automatically slot into our team. He comes with a wealth of experience and the good thing is he comes with additional confidence on the back of good performances in the IPL. We are definitely looking forward to Andre Russell being a significant part of our World Cup and hopefully, he can be a three-time World Cup champion after this."

Meanwhile, PNG skipper Assad Vala said, "It means a lot to be playing amongst the best 20 teams in the world. We are going into games trying to win. We just don't want to go out there and play for the sake of playing. We are here to play the best cricket we can and the brand of cricket we know we can play."