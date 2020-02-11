‘Will be difficult for me to play all three’ - David Warner mulling quitting one format

cricket

Australia batsman David Warner on Tuesday said that he is considering taking a retirement from T20Is after the two T20I World Cup to be played in 2020 and 2021, in order to extend his international career. Speaking in an interview to ESPNCricinfo, the Aussie left-hander said that it will be difficult for him to pursue all three formats at the age of 33, and explained that he did not participate in Big Bash League to rest his body and mind.

“I don’t have a BBL team; I took a break during this period, and that was about my body and my mind, making sure I’m getting ready for the next series that comes up,” Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “If you look at T20 internationals, we’ve got back-to-back World Cups as well, that’s probably a format that could be one I’d probably drop in a few years.”

He added: “I have to look at the schedule; it’s going to be very difficult [for me] to play all three forms, and good luck to all the guys who want to keep playing that. You talk to guys like AB de Villiers and Virender Sehwag, these guys who’ve done it for a long time, it does become challenging. Having three young kids and my wife at home all the time, the constant travelling becomes very difficult. If it was to come down to [leaving out] one format, it would probably be the international T20s.”

Warner, who won the Allan Border Medal for Australia Cricketer of The Year on Monday said that it is crucial for him to realise when he needs to take rest. “For me it’s about working out timeframes with different series, identify when you need a bit of a rest. Generally, we play a Test series and go into a one-day series. We went to India and then generally you have a one-day series at home, back-to-back games and then you go away. So, it was a bit different this year; I was able to have that opportunity to have that break which I’m grateful for,” he said.

“A lot of the guys try to go back and play as much as they can. Sometimes, you look at the finals as an example, they come back and play the final, you’re taking someone’s spot as well, which is always tough as a player, you don’t want to come back and just take someone’s spot for one game. So, this opportunity was great for these guys to go out and play, and to see Smithy and Gazza (Nathan Lyon) and them take part in it and win the title is fantastic,” he added.