With cracking First-Class return and T20 league runs, Kedar Jadhav has new-found hope of India comeback

If making it to the Indian cricket team out of 1.4 billion people of a cricket-crazy nation is considered tough, maintaining the spot with consistent show is considered even tougher. Such has been the competition lately that none other than the captain's position is safe in the squad, let alone in the final XI, no matter the format. And it has been seen through last decade or so where so many players have managed to don the Indian jersey, but failed to keep their spot for long. Remember Kedar Jadhav, the player known for his big shots and bizarre side-arm bowling action. Albeit not a mainstay batter, but the Pune-based cricketer had become one of the pivotal players under the leadership of Virat Kohli before falling out of contention with selectors wanting to look at younger options post the 2019 World Cup. India's Kedar Jadhav(AP)

The 38-year-old remained in sight of Indian fans with appearances in IPL back in 2021 season, but vanished into the wilderness until making a starry return in First-Class cricket in January 2023 with a sparkling knock of 283 runs for Maharashtra. After two fifties and a century more in six innings he played in Ranji Trophy, Kedar bagged a chance IPL opportunity when he was called up as a replacement for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fag end of the season. Post the season, he shifted focus on the inaugural season of Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), where he is captaining Kolhapur Tuskers and even scored a stunning knock of 85 runs while opening the batting against Solapur Royals on Tuesday.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kedar opens up on joining MPL, his return to RCB after six years and his hope of making an India return with First-Class and T20 league runs under his belt. Here are excerpts…

Q. You headed to Maharashtra Premier League straight after IPL 2023. How does it feel to be part of the inaugural season where you have this new responsibility of the captaining a side?

It is always a wonderful feeling to be able to play this sport at your home venue which most of the colleagues with whom I have previously played for in Ranji Trophy or a club game in Pune. It is good to be able to be part of a tournament where you enjoy and do what you really like. In IPL, I don't get to bat up the order, I have always been sent lower down the order. This is my chance where I can showcase my pure batting ability when I get to bat at the top of the order. Batting number makes a huge difference in shaping the career.

Q. What potential do you see in these regional T20 leagues which are starting to gain more fame by the day like Tamil Nadu Premier League, Karnataka Premier League?

From the point of view of the players, it is always important to have tournaments like these, especially for those who are still trying to make it to the IPL. For them, such tournaments are important and more so now because they are now being televised. Couple of good knocks or performances can make them either an IPL probable or get into trials for IPL teams as well. Also with the participation of few experienced cricketers, it gives budding players to pick their brain as well.

In fact, there are 3-4 players, I don't want to name them now, who will definitely be part of the upcoming IPL seasons. There is also one particular all-rounder that has the potential to play for India in the next few years.

Q. Albeit a short stay, but how was your IPL experience this season. How different has RCB been since the 2016 and 2017 seasons you were part of?

Yes it was a very short stay. I joined for half the season. But yes it was a wonderful experience. I was so happy to play alongside Virat and Faf again after so many years. With Faf, I was at CSK and with Kohli for the Indian team. So yes it is always good to be part of the mix. RCB is also one of my favourite team.

The atmosphere was more relaxed compared to the last time I was here. Credit must go to the support staff. They handled the team really well. Players were given clarity on their roles. I think it looked more organised and a settled unit.

Q. You made a terrific FC return after 3 years in Jan this year. Then headed to IPL as well. Is there somewhere an expectation with the runs, also with the fact that you mentioned your desire to play more as a top-order batter?

Expectations only lead to disappointments. What I'm currently doing is enjoying my game. And I know if I enjoy everyday and score runs consistently, results will be seen soon. My job is to just perform everyday and in every single tournament that I am part of. Then it is up to the selectors to decide if I'm fit enough. It's their call and not in my hand.

As far as top-order batting is concerned, I have batted at No.3 for Maharashtra, especially in white-ball format. That is the suitable number for me where I have the freedom to play my shots. So as a batter, I would definitely like to bat up the order.

Q. What next in your career...do you see yourself going for overseas leagues?

Currently I'm focussing only on Maharashtra Premier League and then the First-Class season. After that I will see what the future holds for me.