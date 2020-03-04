Oshane Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first T20

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:18 IST

Oshane Thomas took five wickets for 28 runs as West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs in their first Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Lendl Simmons hit an unbeaten 67 as West Indies, who chose to bat, made 196-4.

Thomas’s bouncer-laden fast bowling devastated the Sri Lankan batting and they were all out for 171 in the final over. Kusal Perera top-scored with 66.

The second and final match of the series is in Pallekele on Friday.