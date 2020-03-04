e-paper
Oshane Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first T20

Oshane Thomas stars as Windies defeat Sri Lanka in first T20

Thomas’s bouncer-laden fast bowling devastated the Sri Lankan batting and they were all out for 171 in the final over. Kusal Perera top-scored with 66.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:18 IST
AFP
AFP
Pallekele
West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas, center, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka
West Indies' bowler Oshane Thomas, center, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka(AP)
         

Oshane Thomas took five wickets for 28 runs as West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs in their first Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Lendl Simmons hit an unbeaten 67 as West Indies, who chose to bat, made 196-4.

Thomas’s bouncer-laden fast bowling devastated the Sri Lankan batting and they were all out for 171 in the final over. Kusal Perera top-scored with 66.

The second and final match of the series is in Pallekele on Friday.

cricket news