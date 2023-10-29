World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: Where do India stand on the points table after demolishing England by 100 runs

Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit continued their supreme run in the ongoing World Cup as they defeated England by 100 runs in Lucknow on Sunday. Leading the team from the front, Rohit Sharma held fort with the bat on a surface where most struggled. He scored 87 off 101 balls, an innings which helped India to a modest 221/9 on the board. Team India celebrate after Mohammed Shami picks a wicket(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

England, who have been bit off colour in the tournament, failed to resist the Indian attack as 27 off 46 by Liam Livingstone was the highest individual total in the English camp. The injections started with Jasprit Bumrah removing Dawid Malan and Joe Root in consecutive overs, and Mohammed Shami repeated the feat a few overs later.

England after being reduced to 39/4 in 9.1 overs crumbled further under pressure and were eventually bundled out for 129 in 34.5 overs.

The win helped India maintain their winning streak and they now sit at the pole position of the 10-team points table. India have 12 points from six matches and South Africa, who Rohit and Co. are yet to meet are placed second. Apart from a shocking hiccup against Netherlands, South Africa have been a ruthless force, especially with the bat. They have the best net run-rate (NRR) among the ten teams, which is +2.032.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Points table after India vs England in Lucknow

New Zealand, who engaged in a thriller against Australia on Saturday, are placed fourth and are followed by Australia. Both the nations are tied on 8 points but New Zealand are placed higher due to a superior NRR. New Zealand's current NRR is +1.232, while Australia, who had a slow start to the tournament, has +0.970.

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Netherlands have four points each.

Meanwhile, England's woes further compounded as they sit at the bottom of the table, having won just one match out of the six they've played.

