GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: AP Dhillon, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani to headline blockbuster opening ceremony

GG vs MI Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants (GG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Led by Beth Mooney, Gujarat have a strong Australian contingent in their squad, who also recently won the T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Mooney was acquired for ₹2 crore, and is also joined by her international teammate Ashleigh Gardner, for whom Gujarat dished out ₹3.2 crore, also making her the second-most expensive player in the auction. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder was purchased for ₹75 lakhs. Sneh Rana is the most expensive Indian in the side, costing ₹75 lakhs. The likes of Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin and Sophia Dunkley will also be hoping to make crucial contributions for the side and cement their places in the playing XI. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper Mumbai, and they are also one of the favourites to win the title this season. MI paid ₹1.8 crore for the India captain and roped in some heavyweight international stars like England's Natalie Sciver for ₹3.2 crore, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for ₹1 crore, Windies' Hayley Mathews for ₹40 lakhs, South African Chloe Tyron for ₹30 lakhs, Australia's Heather Graham for ₹30 lakhs and England's Isabelle Wong for ₹30 lakhs. The franchise also broke the bank for Pooja Vastrakar, purchasing her for ₹1.9 crore. In what is expected to be an entertaining contest, both sides will be aiming to claim victory.

