GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: AP Dhillon, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani to headline blockbuster opening ceremony

Updated on Mar 04, 2023 06:08 PM IST

WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, GG vs MI Latest Match updates: Gujarat Giants face Mumbai Indians in the season opener, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here live cricket score and latest updates of GG vs MI, straight from Dr DY Patil Stadium.

GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates
GG vs MI Live Score, WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates(Twitter)
HT Sports Desk
GG vs MI Live Score Latest Updates WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants (GG) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Led by Beth Mooney, Gujarat have a strong Australian contingent in their squad, who also recently won the T20 World Cup title in South Africa. Mooney was acquired for 2 crore, and is also joined by her international teammate Ashleigh Gardner, for whom Gujarat dished out 3.2 crore, also making her the second-most expensive player in the auction. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder was purchased for 75 lakhs. Sneh Rana is the most expensive Indian in the side, costing 75 lakhs. The likes of Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin and Sophia Dunkley will also be hoping to make crucial contributions for the side and cement their places in the playing XI. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur will skipper Mumbai, and they are also one of the favourites to win the title this season. MI paid 1.8 crore for the India captain and roped in some heavyweight international stars like England's Natalie Sciver for 3.2 crore, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr for 1 crore, Windies' Hayley Mathews for 40 lakhs, South African Chloe Tyron for 30 lakhs, Australia's Heather Graham for 30 lakhs and England's Isabelle Wong for 30 lakhs. The franchise also broke the bank for Pooja Vastrakar, purchasing her for 1.9 crore. In what is expected to be an entertaining contest, both sides will be aiming to claim victory.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 04, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: Auction

    409 players went under the hammer in the WPL 2023 auction, which took place in Mumbai last month. Here are the top-ten most expensive buys:

    Smriti Mandhana: RCB, 3.4 crore

    Ashleigh Gardner: GG, 3.2 crore

    Natalie Sciver: MI, 3.2 crore

    Deepti Sharma: UPW, 2.6 crore

    Jemimah Rodrigues: DC, 2.2 crore

    Beth Mooney: GG, 2 crore

    Shafali Verma: DC, 2 crore

    Pooja Vastrakar: MI, 1.9 crore

    Richa Ghosh: RCB, 1.9 crore

    Sophie Ecclestone: UPW, 1.8 crore

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:59 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: The opening ceremony is about to begin!

    The blockbuster opening ceremony is scheduled for 6:25 PM IST. Fans are eagerly waiting for Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and musical sensation AP Dhillon. We will also see Shankar Mahadevan perform the official WPL anthem!

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: 'Great platform', says Harmanpreet Kaur

    Ahead of the match, MI captain Harmanpreet said, "I think this (WPL) is a great platform for all Indian players. We have been missing this tournament for a long time. In Australia, the WBBL, and The Hundred in England have produced so many hidden talents. After the WPL, we are definitely going to get some great talents."

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: Women's Premier League good for India, says Beth Mooney

    Ahead of the match, GG captain Mooney said, "The game has evolved at a very rapid pace over the years, back in Australia and globally as well. I had not made by Australia debut before the conclusion of my first season of WBBL, and that gave me a lot of confidence to be able to perform on the world stage against some of the best players going around. So, I think that’s what the WPL will do, it could offer the young players a pathway into the Indian side and compete with the best."

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:11 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: Squads

    GG: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

    MI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: Opening ceremony

    The WPL 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled for 6:25 PM IST. Earlier it was supposed to begin from 5:30 PM IST, but has been rescheduled. It will take place in the same venue as the season opener and will see Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon perform. There will also be a performance from musician AP Dhillon. Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan will perform the official WPL anthem.

  • Mar 04, 2023 05:01 PM IST

    GG vs MI Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's WPL 2023 season opener, as Gujarat take on Mumbai in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

