‘You sign me, then I’ll sign you’: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara share moment of friendship

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 14:50 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are unarguably two of the best batsmen in the history of cricket and although they have been compared with each other a lot, it has hardly affected their relationship off the field. The two legendary cricketers shared the dressing room during the Bushfire charity match and the friendship was clearly on display. After the match, Tendulkar shared a picture of them signing each other’s jerseys with the caption - “ Competitors on the field, friends off it! ‪Had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief. ‪Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal #BushfireCricketBash.”

Windies Cricket also shared the pictures featuring the two cricketing greats on Twitter with the caption - “You sign me, then I’ll sign you” What a sight to see @BrianLara & @sachin_rt in the middle for the Bushfire Relief match.”

"You sign me, then I'll sign you" What a sight to see @BrianLara & @sachin_rt in the middle for the Bushfire Relief match.🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/FPiNvw1UkM — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2020

It was back in 2007 when West Indies legend Brian Lara bid adieu to international cricket but hardly anyone could have guessed that when he took the field during the Big Appeal double-header on Sunday. Representing Ponting XI in the charity match which was organised to raise money for the victims of the bushfire in Australia, Lara came out to bat after the fall of the third wicket and it looked like he has not missed a single step.

The legendary left-hander looked completely at ease against the Gilchrist XI bowlers and with the help of three boundaries and two maximums, he scored 30 runs off just 11 deliveries before retiring.

Legends came together for a noble cause as the Bushfire Cricket Bash raised more than $7.7 million for the communities devastated by the fires that have ravaged Australia, according to Cricket Australia’s report.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram were present among many as Ricky Ponting XI won the tie in the end.

