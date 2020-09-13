‘You will come to know his impact’: Gautam Gambhir names most underrated player in T20 cricket

cricket

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 11:48 IST

With so much franchise cricket being played all around the world, team managements are on a constant look-out for talent for their sides. Even in the Indian Premier League, all the franchises scout different talents to discover the next superstar in cricket. There have been several players like David Warner or Hardik Pandya who made their name in the IPL before becoming global superstars.

However, according to former India batsman, Gautam Gambhir feels there is one player who often gets neglected by teams despite impressive performances. Gambhir named Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi as the most underrated player in T20 cricket. Nabi had a successful Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he scored 156 runs and took 12 wickets for St Lucia Zouks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Mohammed Nabi prepares to bowl against Challengers Banglores during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match in Hyderabad. ( AP )

READ | IPL will set the momentum for Australia tour, says KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami

“According to me, he is the most underrated player in T20 cricket. You talk about Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, or David Warner but if you see his contribution, he is a brilliant fielder, gives you four overs with the ball, bowls in the first 6 overs, bats at No.5 or No.6, and can play the big shots,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“We talk about Andre Russell as a quality all-rounder but Mohammad Nabi probably may not be in that category but he is not that far behind. Because he comes from Afghanistan, who do not play that much cricket, so people do not rate him that much,” he added

Gambhir also said that he does not many opportunities due to the presence of Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson in the SRH squad. But he feels if played for 14 matches then everyone will come to know of his impact.

“He is also in a franchise where you play David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson, so he does not get that many opportunities. If Mohammad Nabi was in some other franchise, he would have played all the 14 matches in the IPL. And if you play him in all the 14 matches of the IPL, you will come to know his impact,” said Gambhir.