‘Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends on Twitter after former India star’s video clip with casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal goes viral

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:47 IST

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been very active on social media during the lockdown, giving his views about various cricketing matters during live chats with other cricketers and journalists. The left-handed batsman, who was the star of India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign, has landed in trouble after a video clip of him making a casteist remark during his conversation with Rohit Sharma went viral..

The video is from April when Yuvraj was talking to Rohit Sharma about India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s obsession with TikTok videos. During the chat Yuvraj casually used a casteist slur and that has now gone viral on social media with a lot users demanding an apology from the former India star.

While Rohit Sharma was pulling Chahal’s leg due to his antics on social media, Yuvraj ended up using the derogatory remark. On Tuesday morning, #YuvrajSinghMaafiMaango (#YuvrajSinghApologise) started trending on Twitter with several thousand tweets with the hashtag.

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो pic.twitter.com/XsCv1MxOkD — Ayushi Ambedkar (@ayushi_ambedkar) June 1, 2020

Strict measures should be taken against all who use casteist slurs including the recent case of Yuvraj. Demeaning the Valmiki Samaj through derogatory use of "bhangi" is yet another instance showing how blind do people remain with their caste privilege. #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो — Damni Kain (@DamniKain) June 2, 2020

This is not the first time that Yuvraj is facing a backlash on social media. Some time back he was criticised by users for supporting former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Yuvraj had defended himself by saying that he was showing support towards a humanitarian cause.

But after Afridi made anti-India statements in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Yuvraj said that he regretted supporting Afridi.