Prompt: Now, turn my picture into a realistic Ganesh Chaturthi picture. Maintain a natural and recognisable appearance in terms of facial features, skin tone and identity. Clothe me in a traditional Indian saree, adorn me with jewellery, bindi and flowers in my hair. Let me be surrounded by a decorated Lord Ganesha idol with warm lights, marigolds and diyas. Apply soft lighting, realistically lit skin and fabric details.

Prompt: Convert my picture into a classic Ganesh Chaturthi picture with my original face and size. Please wear some red and gold. Saree with traditional jewellery on me. Keep a pretty Ganesha idol with roses, marigolds and diyas next to me. Apply soft warm bokeh and photorealistic details.

Prompt: Using my uploaded picture, make a candid picture about Ganesh Chaturthi. Don't change my face. Demonstrate how you perform the puja of Lord Ganesha at home with an idol which has been decorated. Have rangoli, modaks, flowers, brass diyas, traditional decoration, etc. Get realistic lighting for capturing the family moment and a natural smile.

Prompt: As a face reference, use my uploaded photo. Maintain my facial appearance and identity as I am. Wear a beautiful silk sari on me with some statement jewellery and a small bindi. Place a grand Ganesha idol, flowers, diyas and warm fairy lights as background. Make a high-quality, photorealistic holiday photoshoot using soft ‘golden' lighting.

5. మోడర్న్ ఇన్​స్టాగ్రామ్ లుక్ Prompt: Make a modern-day portrait of Ganesha using my uploaded photo. Maintain my identity and facial characteristics. Please wear a fashionable and elegant saree with little jewellery. Set me in a modern Indian house with a nice Ganesha and subtle festive decor. Create cinematic lighting and an editorial photography style.

పురుషల కోసం ఏఐ ప్రాంప్ట్​లు 1. సాంప్రదాయ కుర్తా లుక్ Prompt: Make a beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi picture using my uploaded photo. Keep my face, hair, colour and identity. Please wear me an outer of ivory embroidery kurta and Nehru jacket. Make a Ganesha idol with decorations and place it with marigolds, diyas and traditional decorations. Apply warm lighting and cinematographic depth of field.

2. మహారాష్ట్ర పురుషుడి లుక్ Prompt: Make a classic Ganesh Chaturthi picture of Maharashtrian style with my picture. Do not alter my facial features. Make me wear the white kurta/pyajama with saffron or cream pheta and a slight tilak. Decorate with a colourful Ganesha mandap with flowers and diyas. Maintain realism and naturalness of the result.