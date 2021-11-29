Haryana CM kicks off Antyodaya Parivaar policy to lift annual income of over 3 lakh BPL families

Promising to raise the annual income of identified economically weaker families up to ₹1.80 lakh by 2025, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivaar Utthan Yojana.

Under the scheme, self-employment opportunities will be created to help around 3.25 lakh families with an annual income below ₹1 lakh.

Of around 70 lakh families in Haryana, 38,000 families have an annual income below ₹50,000, while 3.25 lakh families have an annual income below ₹1 lakh. Of these 3.25 lakh families, the government has verified the annual income data of 1.5 lakh families. And these families will be invited to camps being organised at 180 locations from Monday.

The eligible families for this programme have been identified on the basis of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data. During the camps, to be monitored by the chief minister’s office (CMO), committees of officials will interact with the families to gather information about their skills. On the basis of this interaction, the committees will recommend possible ways of economic betterment of such families in the next 27 days.

“It was noticed that economically weaker people are unable to avail benefits of government schemes for multiple reasons. In the first phase of the campaign, we will reach out to 1.5 lakh families and identify how to increase their income,” Khattar said in a news conference here, adding that small entrepreneurs will be promoted through this initiative.

“The Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas will be held across state from November 29 to December 25. Initial target of the government is to increase annual income of these families up to ₹1 lakh and later to ₹1.80 lakh per annum,” Khattar said.

“Banks sanction loans to start small businesses under the Pradhan Mantri Start-up Yojana. On the same lines, in Haryana, economically weaker families’ annual income will be raised through the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana,” the CM added.

He said the aim is to financially strengthen families standing last in the queue. He said 42 government schemes have been identified to increase income of such families. Preference will be given to the Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, women, and physically disabled persons.

He said skills in computers, driving and embroidery, stitching, etc have been included in self-employment, besides business in industrial and commercial sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy farming.

‘Omicron has not surfaced in Haryana so far’

Meanwhile, Khattar said “hope for the best and be prepared for the worst” has been the strategy of his government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to a question about steps the state government plans to take amid concerns of new Covid variant, Omicron, Khattar said so far no such variant has surfaced or is detected in Haryana.

“The existing restrictions,” he said, “will continue and there is no plan to further relax restrictions on gathering, etc. The deputy commissioners have been directed to take precautions while giving permission to organise local fairs.”

“I personally observe the Covid data regularly and take necessary steps as per the emerging situation,” Khattar said.