Sarpanch booked for driving Panchkula realtor to suicide

Two days after a 45-year-old property dealer was found dead with a gunshot wound in the armpit at his house in Sector 11 on Monday, police have booked a sarpanch for abetment to suicide.

Sant Ram, alias Santu, sarpanch of Busana village in Gohana tehsil, Sonepat, Haryana, was booked on the complaint of the father of the deceased, who hails from Hisar.

On Monday, the deceased’s wife had found him lying dead on the bed without clothes and with a gunshot injury in the armpit. No suicide note was recovered from the house, a government accommodation allotted to his wife, who is working as a superintendent in the office of the Haryana DGP. The woman had rushed home from work after being alerted by neighbours about the sound of a gunshot.

The deceased’s father, aged 75, told the police that his son was into property dealing and had purchased a flat in Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur. He said his son had plans to shift to the flat after his wife’s retirement.

The complainant said around a year ago, his son had told him that his friend, Santram, the sarpanch of Busana village, had fraudulently got the flat transferred to his wife’s name, and he was neither paying money for the flat nor returning it.

The fraud had left his son depressed and through a phone call on May 29, he had even shared that Santram was not talking to him. Later in the afternoon, he received a call from his nephew that his son had shot himself with his licensed pistol, the father submitted.

On his complaint, police have booked Santram under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. No arrest has been made so far.

The deceased is survived by his father, his wife and two children, a 22-year-old son and a 20-year-old daughter.