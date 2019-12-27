After Neil Wagner bouncer, Henry Nicholls takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith

cricket

It took a vicious bouncer and a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australia batsman Steve Smith on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. In the 105th over of the Australian innings, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner bowled a well-directed bouncer that got Smith in a tangle. Smith’s attempt of fending it off was not successful and the ball lobbed towards the slip cordon. Henry Nichols who a couple of steps closer than usual timed his jump to perfection and stretched out his right-hand to hold on to a stunner. (Australia vs New Zealand live score)

Smith looked set for a 27th Test century but the Wagner-Nicholls combination dismissed him for 85.

ICC asked the fans on Twitter to rate the catch of Nicholls to which majority of the netizens gave a perfect 10.

WATCH: Henry Nicholls takes stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith

On a scale of 😲 to 😱, how much will you rate this catch from Henry Nicholls? #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/plYKihwi4z — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2019

It was an important breakthrough for New Zealand’s tireless and consistent bowlers, who kept the run rate down but were struggling for wickets.

It left the match finely poised with Australia 336 for five at the break with Travis Head not out 57 and skipper Tim Paine on 33.

The visitors need to win to square the three-match series after crashing in the opening day-night clash in Perth by 296 runs.

Australia resumed at 257 for four with Smith on 77 and Head not out 25 under clear skies on a hot day.

