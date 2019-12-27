e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand: Catch live score and updates of the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Catch live score and updates of the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.
Catch live score and updates of the second Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne.(Twitter)
         

Live Updates: Steve Smith ground out an unbeaten 77 Thursday as he zeroed in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. In the Black Caps’ first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch. But first Marnus Labuschagne, the world’s leading run-scorer for 2019, and then Smith smacked half centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers.

 

