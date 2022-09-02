Amid rumours of rift, CSK shares special message for injured Ravindra Jadeja after all-rounder ruled out of Asia Cup

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup on Friday in what is a blow to India's campaign in the tournament. As one would expect, fans have wished Jadeja a speedy recovery on social media, who is expected to be key to India's fortunes when they play in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Interestingly, among those wishing Jadeja a speedy recovery on social media is his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). “Speedy Recovery, Jaddu! Come back stronger than ever!” said CSK in a tweet. While it is normal for IPL franchises to make posts specific to their players during the tournament's off season, it is to be noted that CSK and Jadeja seem to be going through a rocky road, to the point that fans expect the all-rounder to have already played his last game for the team.

Jadeja was made captain, replacing the legendary MS Dhoni who was still playing, before stepping down from the position midway through the season after a disastrous run of result that saw CSK not qualifying for the playoffs for the just the second time in the history of the IPL. Furthermore, the India star also missed CSK's final four matches of the season.

The hysteria surrounding Jadeja and CSK seemed to have died down after the end of the season and India's return to international action; however, Jadeja's social media activities last month triggered concerns over his CSK future again. The all-rounder deleted all CSK-related posts from 2021 and 2022 seasons on his official Instagram profile. And earlier this week, Jadeja deleted a tweet from his Twitter profile that has fans believing that he is definitely leaving Chennai Super Kings.

The tweet was from February 4, 2022 and was in reply to a post by the franchise. The original post read, “10 years of Super Jaddu.” In his reply, Jadeja had written, “10 more to go.”

