Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong win toss, opt to bowl

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: It's a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan, who'll be locking horns against Hong Kong at the Asia Cup on Friday evening. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7:30pm IST onwards. Both the teams are heading into the contest after enduring defeats against India, who became the first team from Group A to advance to the Super Four. The winner of the contest will take the vacant fourth spot at the Super Four stage. Catch the LIVE updates of PAK vs HKG, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE score updates:

