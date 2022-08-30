Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG Live Match Online, on TV

Bangladesh will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Afghanistan on Tuesday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to open their account with a win and rely on the likes of their skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Nabi, will be high on confidence after opening their campaign with a victory against Sri Lanka. A three-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi and a knock of 40 runs off 18 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the tournament opener. (Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score)

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, August 30.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

Where will live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match be available in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will available for live streaming on Hotstar in India. You can also catch live updates and score at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

