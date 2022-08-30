Asia Cup 2022, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes twice early, BAN 2 down vs AFG

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Opting to bat, Bangladesh are two wickets down against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 match, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Tuesday. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will be aiming to start with a win, and focus will be on the likes of the skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, on the other hand, began their campaign on a winning note and will be high on confidence. The Afghans registered a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking a three-wicket haul.

Squads-

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad