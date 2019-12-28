Australia vs New Zealand: Lyon comes up with hilarious reaction after Boult makes the ball ‘disappear’ at MCG - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 16:21 IST

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was left in splits after New Zealand’s Trent Boult somehow managed to make the ball ‘disappear’ during the third day of second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. The Kiwis are staring at a huge defeat in the match but an awkward moment in the middle, featuring Boult, cracked everyone who witnessed the incident.

Fast-bowler Mitchell Starc came around the wicket and angled the ball into the batsman. Boult failed to make substantial contact with the delivery but to everyone’s bewilderment, the ball vanished in thin air. The batsman wasn’t sure where the ball went neither were the fielding side.

A few seconds later, it was revealed that the ball got stuck into the pads of Boult. The entire chain of events left Lyon in splits, who was fielding near the point region. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Trent Boult made the red cherry disappear! Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon’s reactions are priceless!”

Trent Boult made the red cherry disappear! 🎩✨



Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon's reactions are priceless! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/NS3GFUpZMc — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia marched toward a dominant series victory over New Zealand on Saturday after dismissing the visitors cheaply and building a mammoth 456-run lead on day three of the Boxing Day Test.

Leading 1-0 after thrashing the Black Caps in the Perth opener, Tim Paine’s Australia pushed to 137/4 in their second innings at stumps after routing the tourists for 148 in a firestorm of pace bowling.

Replying to Australia’s first innings 467, New Zealand were bowled out 120 runs short of forcing the hosts to bat again, but Paine sent his batsmen back out to pile on the agony. At the close, Matthew Wade was 15 not out, with Travis Head, the first innings centurion, on 12.

((With agency inputs))