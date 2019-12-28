Australia vs New Zealand: ‘Very poor decision by third umpire’ - Legends slam Aleem Dar after Mitchell Santner DRS call

cricket

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:15 IST

Former Australia cricketers hit out at third umpire Aleem Dar following his decision to give New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner not out during the third day of second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Decision Review System has been under the scanner in this Test as earlier, Australia skipper Tim Paine blasted the DRS saying it left him “disappointed and angry” after he was dismissed controversially on second day.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests

Australia challenged on-field umpire Marais Erasmus’ decision to give Santner not out following a Mitchell Starc bouncer that seemingly touched the batsman’s glouves and was caught by Travis Head at leg gully. Australia even celebrated prematurely after looking at the giant screen as replays appeared to show that the ball had nicked the sweatband (considered part of the bat as per cricketing laws).

However, Dar didn’t agree with the footage and called it as inconclusive, much to the disappointment of the hosts. Santner was given not out as the third umpire stuck with on-field umpire’s calls. This didn’t go down well with former Australia cricketers, who called the decision as poor.

Also Read: ‘Not a safe country,’ Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India

“That has been missed by the third umpire, absolutely as plain as day,” Ponting said on commentary for Channel Seven. “If you can’t get that right, then you shouldn’t be doing it. (The sweatband) clearly moves before it goes into the forearm guard. That in my opinion is conclusive evidence.”

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh’s twitter post read: “That is a very poor decision by the third umpire. You can clearly see the band on the top of the glove moving after the ball brushed it. That type of decision is exactly why DRS is used in the game.”

That is a very poor decision by the third umpire. You can clearly see the band on the top of the glove moving after the ball brushed it. That type of decision is exactly why DRS is used in the game. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 28, 2019

“The sweatband clearly moved and it should have been overturned,” Shane Warne told foxsports.com.au. “Sometimes the umpires get it wrong, but I don’t think Dar sees enough of the vision either. He should have asked for more angles before making his decision and I believe he got it wrong.”

Also Read: ‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad

Despite this, New Zealand are facing a massive run chase to save the second Test and the series after they were dismissed for 148. At the close on day three, the home team were 137 for four, building on their first innings 467 to be 456 runs in front.