Home / Cricket / ‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad

‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad

Miandad’s comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country’s national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Karachi
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad(Screen grab)
         

Controversial former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad launched lashed out at former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, saying that he can claim anything for money and it is surprising that people are believing a cricketer who has been banned for corruption in cricket.

“What are they trying to achieve I don’t understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket,” the former skipper said of the leg-spinner, who has banned for spot fixing in English county games,” Miandad told PTI.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests

“How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don’t remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu,” he added.

Miandad’s comments came after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country’s national television that some Pakistani cricketers refused to have food with Danish Kaneria, who belonged to the minority Hindu community.

Also Read: ‘Not a safe country,’ Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India

Miandad also stated that Danish Kaneria couldn’t have played for Pakistan if the country had bias towards its minority Hindu community.

“Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was any issue over his religion,” .

Miandad noted that even when Kaneria was playing, Pakistan had the option of going for leg-spinners like Imran Tahir (who later played for South Africa), Ali Hussain Rizvi and even Mansoor Amjad but he was selected.

“So how is this possible if he ever faced any bias over his being a Hindu,” Miandad said.

Imran later moved on to South Africa and became a national and represented them in Test and international cricket.

He also advised the Indians to stop making an issue out of a no issue just to down play the protests taking place in their country.

“In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion,” claimed Miandad. Miandad also lashed out at Kaneria and Akhtar.

(With inputs from PTI)

