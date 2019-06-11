Australia vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Australia captain Aaron Finch hopes the holders don’t become the latest World Cup team to be derailed by bad weather.

Heavy rain has forced two no-results in the World Cup so far and Finch has been anxiously eyeing the forecast to see if Australia could be the next victims when they face Pakistan at Taunton on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka was washed out on Friday before the clash between South Africa and the West Indies was abandoned after less than eight overs play on Monday.

There is rain predicted in the Taunton area on Wednesday and Finch conceded luck with the weather could play a role in who makes the semi-finals from the 10-team group stage.

“I think it (weather) might play a huge part in the next few days,” Finch told reporters on Tuesday.

“Next week it starts fine and looks good across the country for the remainder of the tournament.

“So it’s important that you get early wins on the board because you don’t want to be on the wrong end of a couple of washouts that might leave you just outside that top four.”

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of tournament for three weeks, to remain under observation in England

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the ICC World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan.

Where is the Australia vs Pakistan of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

At what time does the Australia vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Wednesday (June 12)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia vs Pakistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 23:16 IST