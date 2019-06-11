ICC World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup for three weeks due to thumb injury

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Tuesday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup tournament for three weeks due to a thumb fracture. The left-handed batsman, who scored 117 off 109 balls against Australia and helped India to a massive total of 352 on the board, went through precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

During the course of his innings, the 33-year-old looked in considerable pain after being hit by a rising delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile. Dhawan, then, did not come out on the field at the end of India’s innings and Ravindra Jadeja fielded for the entire span of 50 overs.

Due to the injury, Dhawan is expected to miss out India’s upcoming fixtures against New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, West Indies and England - which are all scheduled to be played in June.

In Dhawan’s absence, India are likely to open the innings with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, which would mean the Virat Kohli-led side would have to, once again, make a decision on the number four slot, which was, at the moment, was filled by Rahul.

Designated standbys Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu are in contention to replace Dhawan. However, according to reports, the team management might also push for Mumbai batsman and India A captain Shreyas Iyer as he is a specialist No.4 batsman. Iyer is currently in England. Dhawan is being assessed by Patrick Farhart and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability. Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury during the clash against Australia and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 13:38 IST