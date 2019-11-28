e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan fined Rs 21,600 for overstaying in India after Test series

Hassan, who missed the day-night ball Test at Eden Gardens because of a split webbing, had stayed back with the team without realising that his six-month visa had already expired.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Saif Hassan gets treatment after suffering an injury.
Saif Hassan gets treatment after suffering an injury.(PTI)
         

Bangladesh cricketer Saif Hassan was stuck at the Kolkata airport for staying in India on an expired visa and had to pay Rs 21,600 as fine to fly back home on Wednesday evening.

Hassan travelled with the Bangladesh team as a back-up opener for the Test series which they lost 0-2 against hosts India.

Hassan, who missed the day-night ball Test at Eden Gardens because of a split webbing, had stayed back with the team without realising that his six-month visa had already expired.

READ: ‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss

“His (Hassan) visa expired two days ago and he realised it only at the airport. He could not board the booked flight. As per the new rules of overstay, he had to pay the fine,” Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hassan told PTI.

“Thankfully the Indian High Commission processed his visa and gave him the exit clearance and he left for home yesterday.”

Bangladeshi players returned home in batches with a few flying back on the same day they lost the day-night Test by an innings and 46 runs.

READ: ‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is

Saif and the rest of the team were scheduled to leave on Monday but the young opener was held up at the Dum Dum airport for overstaying.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had procured visa for the entire touring team barring Hassan as he already had an existing Indian visa which was issued in June.

But neither Hassan nor the team management spotted the discrepancy in advance.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
At Uddhav Thackeray’s oath, a 9000 sq ft stage and a Shivaji backdrop
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray to take oath with 6 ministers but spotlight is on MLA Ajit Pawar
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
Pak Army Chief’s 3-year extension cut short to 6 months by Supreme Court
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
‘It’s time he opens with Rohit,’ Laxman suggests changes at top for T20Is
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Stay safe, pay less: Motor policies may soon reward careful driving
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
Watch: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur’s ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news