‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Virat Kohli opens up about World Cup semi-final defeat

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli , Captain of India
Virat Kohli , Captain of India (Getty Images)
         

There was silence and yet it was very loud - this was the feeling when India were dumped out of the ICC World Cup by New Zealand in the semi-finals. The match took place across two days and in seaming conditions, the Indian top order was sliced away by the Kiwi bowlers. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then put on a valiant partnership, but, Dhoni was inches short of his crease and India were knocked out.

Speaking about the match and the emotions which rang through the dressing room, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he was pained with the defeat, more so when could not help the side get past the tricky phase.

ALSO READ: ‘His action attracts injuries’ - Kapil Dev speaks about Jasprit Bumrah

“Do I get affected by failures. Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase [in the semi-final]. But then again, maybe that was my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” Kohli told India Today.

There is intensity in the way the skipper walks out, there is intensity in the way he moves around on the field, in the way he bats, there is intensity even in the way he celebrates and according to him, he wants to give his all when out in the field.

ALSO READ: ‘January tak mat poocho,’ MS Dhoni on comeback to cricket

“I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege. When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that,” Kohli further added.

