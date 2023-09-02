News / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online in USA

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG on TV and online in USA

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 02, 2023 11:55 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: All you need to know about match timing in USA and live streaming details

The fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Sunday. It's a do-or-die situation for Bangladesh as it's their last match in the group stages of the tournament.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan(AFP)

Bangladesh will look to remain alive in the tournament after their crushing defeat against Sri Lanka. A loss for the Shakib Al Hasan-led team would complicate their chances to qualify for the Super 4 stage. In their previous match, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Shakib were the only great performers. Bangladesh would need to redress their mistakes in this do-or-die match.

For Afghanistan, it will be their opening match in the tournament. Hashmatullah Shahidi is the captain of the side which boasts of experienced stars like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. As a rising cricket country, they can pose serious threat for their opponents.

ALSO READ| Gambhir's fresh attack on Virat Kohli, calls him 'casual' for ‘nothing shot' off Shaheen in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

Here are the live streaming details for the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:-

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, September 03, 2023

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at 5:30 am ET in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match in USA?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup news and Live score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out