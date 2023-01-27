BCCI selector breaks silence on Sarfaraz Khan's repeated Team India snubs: 'While picking a team, we have to...'

Team India will return to action in Test cricket next month when the side takes on the mighty Australians in a four-match series. It will be India's last series in the World Test Championship cycle; the side is currently second in the table and is primed for a spot in the final, where it will likely have a rematch with Australia in June. The squad for the first two Tests of the series was announced last week, with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making a return to the team after over four months.

However, there was one noticeable absence in the squad – that of Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter is knocking the doors for Indian selection with a series of exceptional performances in domestic cricket; many expected Sarfaraz to receive a maiden India call-up for the Border-Gavaskar trophy but the BCCI selectors snubbed him again.

Also read: 'He can carry forward the legacy set by Kohli and Tendulkar': Saba Karim's huge remark on India star before AUS series

Sridharan Sharath, one of the members of BCCI's five-member national selection panel, has now broken silence on Sarfaraz's continual absence from the team. He stated that while the 25-year-old remains on the radar for selection, ‘team composition’ is a priority for the selectors.

“He is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance,” Sharath told Sportstar.

Sarfaraz has hit three centuries for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji season so far, including a 125 in the side's last match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His first ton of the season came against Hyderabad, as he had remained unbeaten on 126.

Against Tamil Nadu, Sarfaraz scored an important 162 as he bailed Mumbai out of trouble in the first innings; the side was reeling at 161/6 when Sarfaraz forged a 167-run stand with Tanush Kotian (71). Mumbai eventually ended their innings on 481 as the match ended in a draw. Sarfaraz is not a part of Mumbai's XI as they take on Maharashtra in the final match of Group B.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON