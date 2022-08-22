'Bumrah won't be missed that much in death overs but...': Bangar gives verdict on star India pacer ahead of Asia Cup

Young quick Arshdeep Singh has risen through the ranks, thanks to his precise yorkers and ability to bowl at the death, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to have rediscovered his mojo in the lead-up to this year's World T20 in Australia. But India will miss the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, where the Rohit Sharma-led side begins its campaign with a blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. The pair is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. In Bumrah's absence, Sanjay Bangar feels Arshdeep has to leave an impact at the death, with Bhuvneshwar shouldering additional responsibility at the continental tournament.

"Arshdeep is a good option who bowls good yorkers, has a lot of control and an excellent temperament to bowl in the death overs. So he (Bumrah) will not be missed that much in the death overs but the Indian team will definitely feel his absence in the middle overs," said Bangar on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

While India's squad doesn't feature Bumrah, Pakistan have also suffered a massive blow in the form of Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-arm seamer will miss the six-team competition with a knee injury.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to take greater responsibility and that means bowling two overs at the start and then again bowling two overs in the last four overs, which is his strength. I feel the one over where the team uses Bumrah in the middle overs, there his absence will definitely be felt,” added Bangar.

Bangar further heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal and explained how the leg-spinner can turn up as a wicket-taking bowler at Asia Cup. Chahal enjoyed a fine 2022 IPL season with Rajasthan Royals, where he finished with the Purple Cap.

"Yuzvendra Chahal is a bowler who is extremely clever and he knows how to play with the batter's mind. The way he senses which delivery to bowl against a batter in a particular situation, he knows that very well and that is why he has been contributing nicely as a wrist-spinner for the Indian team for a long time.

"He has contributed to plenty of wins. The way he will bowl the wider lines, the way he will use the googly against the left-handers, I feel you can definitely expect that he will play the wicket-taking role in the middle overs in crunch matches," said Bangar.

