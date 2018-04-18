Can’t be loss of one human life - Delhi High Court puts onus on DDCA for safe IPL 2018 games

“Cricket matches will come and go but there can’t be loss of even one human life”, Delhi High Court has said while hearing a plea by the DDCA seeking permission to use a stand in Feroz Shah Kotla whose safety is under a cloud.

Justice Rajiv Shakhder also told the SDMC to give a clearance certificate to the RP Mehra stand at Feroz Shah Kotla at its own risk and if there is some casualty then the responsibility would be on the civic body and Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA).

The single-judge bench expressed concerns over the safety of the spectators and said that there can be no loss to the human life.

The court’s remarks come while hearing an application filed by the court-appointed administrator which said that if it is not allowed to use the old club house to put up the broadcasting equipment and related personnel, IPL matches scheduled to be held there from April 23 would not take place at this stadium.

The court’s observation comes after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) submitted an interim structural stability report. It stated that even after 20 years of the construction, the results of the existing concrete strengths shows that the structure is safe and stable.

However, the report also suggested that at certain locations there was corrosion of the steel reinforcement due to seepages and poor maintenance.

“After more than 20 years of construction, the results of the existing concrete strength shows around M-19 (19N/mm^2) which is hardly half per cent below the designated strength and can be considered safe and stable.

“Visually it was observed at certain locations that there are spalling of concrete and corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the seepages, poor maintenance etc which needs to be attended and addressed locally,” the report stated.

The report, however, sought undertaking from the Delhi District and Cricket Association (DDCA) to submit certificates as undertaking regarding the designing of the building.

Appearing for the petitioner, its advocate Tanuj Khurana said that the whole block is without any sanctioned plan and there is no completion certificate. He added that the MCD Act clearly debars any part of the building to be occupied by humans without a completion certificate.

The application was moved in the main petition filed in 2016 by one N C Bakshi claiming that the old club house was unauthorised as it was built without any sanctioned plan and was a threat to public safety and human life and liable to be demolished.

The court listed the matter for hearing on April 20 by when DDCA or its Administrator, former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen, will have to inform the court on whether it can give the undertakings.

It also said that if the SDMC needs any other information to come to a final conclusion it can clarify the DDCA adding that the final report of the corporation needed to be signed off by one of its senior engineers and the burden should not be put on the private consultant.