IPL 2018: Feroz Shah Kotla awaits court hearing for Delhi Daredevils games

After Chennai lost IPL matches due to protests over Cauvery river water sharing dispute, Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, which will host Delhi Daredevils’ matches, is in focus.

Talks are doing the rounds that Delhi’s games could be shifted out due to civic authorities not giving clearance to RP Mehra Block, i.e the Old Clubhouse.

The block holds close to 2000 spectators, with tickets there being of higher end. Importantly, it hosts TV cameras, which give the angle from behind the bowlers’ arm.

The matter is sub-judice and the next hearing is on April 18. However, there are chances that the issue could be heard earlier than that.

IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said, “We are hoping the court, which may hear the case in a day or two, allows cameras and the media in that section. If it does allow that, then we will definitely host the matches at Kotla.”

Daredevils chief executive officer Hemant Dua says the matches should not move out.

“As far as we are concerned, we are playing all our matches here. As of now, there are no plans to move the matches out to any other venue.”

However, he did say that the Daredevils are waiting for the court hearing.

It should be noted that the Old Clubhouse issue has cropped up earlier too, most notably ahead of the World T20 in 2016. The authorities, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), have been giving No Objection Certificate (NOCs) and permission on match and season-by-season basis.