Chris Woakes ‘ready to put body on the line’ to help England win despite shoulder injury: ‘Pant batted with broken foot'

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy threatened to wrap up on Day 4 of the fifth Test at the Oval, but as with every other match in this series thus far, it heads to the final day with both teams still in it. In an up-and-down fourth day, India squandered an early advantage, before England had a nervous spell that saw them lose 3 wickets in the final hour of play. England now need 35 runs — but India don't know if they need 3 wickets, or 4. Chris Woakes leaves the field with his arm in a sling after sustaining an injury from a nasty fall.(AFP)

While English seamer Chris Woakes was ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding on Day 1 of the Oval Test, cameras picked him up ready to go in his kit in case he was called upon. England still have at least 3 wickets in hand upon resumption on Day 5, but if it comes down to just a handful of runs needed if the 9th wicket falls, the question remains whether Woakes will emerge to give it a shot.

When asked this question at the press conference, centurion Joe Root promised that Woakes was ready in case he was needed. “You probably saw him in his whites in the dressing room. So he's all-in like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line,” said the Yorkshireman, citing players such as Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant twice emerging to bat despite nursing significant injuries.

“Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done. It just shows, as we've seen from other guys in this series, Rishabh Pant batting with a broken foot, guys taking all sorts of blows here and there, but it means a huge amount to him,” he added.

Full-hearted last-ditch effort needed from India

“Hopefully it doesn't get to that, but he had some throwdowns here at one point, and he's ready if needed,” revealed Root about Woakes, indicating that the experienced player was just testing out if he could hold up an end batting essentially one-armed.

England are heavy favourites after a pair of centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook set them on their way towards what would be a record chase at the Oval. With only 35 runs needed and Jamie Smith still at the crease, England will feel they should see this chase through, but India will be prepared to come out all guns blazing, especially with the second new ball around the corner.