‘Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka’: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, BCCI and others wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy and healthy recovery

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:48 IST

Prayers and wishes started pouring in from all corners after news of Sourav Ganguly getting hospitalised broke on Saturday. Ganguly, BCCI chief and a former captain of the Indian cricket team, was taken to Kolkata’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Reports suggest that Ganguly, 48, experienced dizziness while exercising in his gym Saturday morning.

As Ganguly continues getting monitored by doctors, the cricketing community sent out its wishes for the former India captain, hoping him to make a speedy and healthy recovery. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Virender Sehwag and others led a string of good wishes for the former India captain.

Kohli tweeted: ‘Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99’

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon 🙏 @SGanguly99 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 2, 2021

“Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99,” Sehwag tweeted.

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 2, 2021

Dhawan tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. Get well soon.”

Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99 🙏 Get well soon. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 2, 2021

Renowned cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle sent his warm wishes to Ganguly and tweeted: Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.”

Wish @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2021

“Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!,” the ICC tweeted.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition.



We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

The BCCI sent out a tweet wishing Ganguly a healthy recovery: “Here’s wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.”

Ajinkya Rahane, India’s stand-in captain who will lead the team in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99 . Praying that you get well soon — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 2, 2021

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, whose best days were under the captaincy of Ganguly said: ‘Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon’

Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2021

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.