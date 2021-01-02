e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, hospitalised after chest pain

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, hospitalised after chest pain

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and president of the BCCI, has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaints of chest pain.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.(Getty Images)
         

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, after he complained of chest pain, according to reports in news agency PTI and ANI.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source said.

The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state’s Governor upon invitation.

“If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that,” said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” tweeted the Governor.

(More to follow...)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
Farmer dies at protest site at Delhi-UP border, suicide suspected: Police
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
How Israel launched the world’s fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In