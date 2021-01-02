West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wishes Sourav Ganguly speedy recovery after he suffers ‘a mild cardiac arrest’

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:07 IST

Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. While reports of him suffering a heart attack has been doing the rounds, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s official twitter handle confirmed a ‘mild cardiac arrest’, as she wished the Indian cricket great a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president and former India captain, hospitalised after chest pain

“Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!,” Mamata Banerjee’s handle tweeted.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Ganguly, who took over as the BCCI president in 2019, has been hailed as one of the best captains to have led the country. He is credited for starting a new era in Indian cricket as he backed youngsters and created a fighting unit that achieved a lot of success across the world.

He led India to the famous home series win against Steve Waugh’s all-conquering Australian team in 2001 and also guided the team to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup. Under his captaincy India jointly won the ICC Champions Trophy. He also led India to their maiden Test series win in Pakistan.